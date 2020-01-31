 Skip to main content

Canada

Fourth case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Canada

Kelly GrantHealth reporter
Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
A fourth case of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 200 people in China and sickened thousands of others has been confirmed in Canada.

The new case is in a patient in London, Ont., according to an Ontario government source.

The case has been confirmed by Canada’s National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, the source added.

A second government source said the new patient is a woman in her 20s who had travelled recently to Wuhan, China – the epicentre of the novel conoravirus outbreak. She was briefly in hospital but is now at home in isolation, the source said.

The province’s chief medical officer of health is expected to share more details about the case at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Three other cases of the new virus, known as 2019-nCoV, have been confirmed in Canada, one in British Columbia and two in Ontario.

The first patient in Canada to be diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus was released from hospital Friday, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto said.

- More to come

