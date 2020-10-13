 Skip to main content
Canada

Fourth New Brunswick school reports COVID-19 case amid outbreaks in two regions

DALHOUSIE, N.B.
The Canadian Press
A fourth New Brunswick school in the Campbellton region is reporting a case of COVID-19.

Dalhousie Regional High School, located by the border with Quebec, confirmed the positive case Monday.

A notice on the school’s website says administrators are working with public health officials to identify any students, teachers or staff who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

District superintendent Mark Donovan says the school will be closed to students today and Wednesday, during which time teaching will be done remotely.

Three other schools have reported COVID-19 cases since Thursday: Sugarloaf Senior High School, Academie Notre-Dame and L.E. Reinsborough School.

All of the schools are in the Campbellton region, where 32 of the province’s 76 active cases were located as of Monday afternoon.

