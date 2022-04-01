The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says another southern Ontario farm has been placed under quarantine because of the bird flu.

The agency says the H5N1 strain of avian influenza was confirmed in a poultry farm in the Township of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation on Thursday.

It says control measures to limit the movement of animals in the area have also been put in place.

The bird flu has ripped through three other commercial poultry farms in southern Ontario in less than a week, according to the CFIA.

Those cases were detected after a red-tailed hawk in the Waterloo, Ont., region was found with bird flu 10 days ago.

The CFIA says 24 countries have temporarily banned imports of birds or poultry products from parts of Canada – and in some cases, from the whole country – as a result of the outbreaks.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.