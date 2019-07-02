Fourth suspect arrested for squad-car smashing after Raptors championship win

Toronto police say a fourth suspect has been arrested after allegedly damaging a police car after the Raptors’ championship victory.
They say shortly after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors just before midnight on June 13, a group of eight males allegedly jumped on two cruisers and smashed them.
Videos posted to social media show the group jumping up and down on the vehicles.
Police say a the fourth suspect, a youth, surrendered to police and was charged with one count of mischief under $5,000.
The youth is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.
Police are urging the remaining suspects to consult a lawyer and turn themselves in.
