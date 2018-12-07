Fragmented care system ill-equipped to deal with abuse at Halifax-area orphanage: report

A new report from an ongoing public inquiry into decades of abuse at a Halifax-area orphanage says a fragmented system of care was not equipped to address the needs of children who were vulnerable.
Inquiry co-chairwoman Pamela Williams says it’s an idea that has consistently emerged as the inquiry has conducted its work over the last three years.
Williams, who is chief judge of the provincial and family courts, says there must be fundamental changes in the way agencies operate to create “stronger trusting relationships” with the community at large.
Co-chairman Tony Smith, a former resident of the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children, says “silos” have to be broken down within a care system that is not designed to address the unique needs of the African Nova Scotian community.
A report released by the inquiry in January also pointed to a culture of silence and shame that contributed to the abuse at the home.
Friday’s interim report precedes the inquiry’s final report, which is expected in the spring.
The restorative inquiry is made up of former residents of the orphanage, community members and the provincial government.
Launched in late 2015, it has a mandate to examine the experiences of former residents and systemic discrimination and racism throughout the province.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.