François Legault says Montrealers should not be isolated

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier Francois Legault during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, May 11, 2020 at the legislature in Quebec City.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says the COVID-19 situation in Montreal remains fragile and a reopening of retail stores, schools and daycares in the city planned for May 25 could be further delayed.

But Legault today also rejected calls to isolate Montreal, the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada, from the rest of the province.

Legault says he’s heard from people who don’t want Montrealers to travel outside the city and potentially spread the virus to other regions.

The concern came, in part, from data released Friday by Quebec’s public health institute indicating deaths could soar to 150 a day in the greater Montreal area if lockdown measures are lifted.

Legault says “we are one people,” and if citizens keep a proper distance from one another, they should be protected against COVID-19 infections.

Quebec is reporting an additional 85 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 3,013, while the total number of cases has risen to 38,469, an increase of 748 from the previous day.

