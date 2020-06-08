 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

François Legault sticks to position that systemic racism doesn’t exist in Quebec

Sidhartha Banerjee
MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a press briefing on June 8, 2020 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A day after demonstrators in Montreal criticized François Legault for his refusal to acknowledge systemic racism in the province, the Quebec premier is holding firm on his position.

Legault told reporters in Montreal today he’s committed to implementing a plan to stamp out racism in the province and expects details in the coming days.

Thousands marched in Montreal on Sunday in an anti-racism rally, with some expressing frustration with Legault’s stance.

But Legault said he doesn’t want to get drawn into a war over the term “systemic,” nor does he want it to turn into a trial of Quebecers – the vast majority of whom Legault says aren’t racist.

The premier conceded that racism exists and called for a “quiet evolution” on the matter to deal with it.

He repeated a promise to go beyond rhetoric and establish a provincial policy to fight racism.

“For me, we have Quebecers of different colours, different origins, but we are all human beings and we’re all equals, no exceptions,” Legault said on Monday.

“But we must face the reality and the problems lived by some of our fellow citizens, and we must act.”

Demonstrators Sunday said Legault’s refusal to acknowledge the systemic nature of racism – biases, policies and practices entrenched in institutions – is missing the bigger picture.

“I don’t understand why people are trying to stick on one word. I think what is important is to say and all agree that there is some racism in Quebec, and we don’t want that any more,” Legault said on Monday.

Legault noted that francophones and women in Quebec have made advances to overcome discrimination, and he said the same must happen for racial minorities.

Legault said the important thing now is to act and to move toward equality in society.

“Why should we fight for a word instead of fighting against racism?” he asked.

