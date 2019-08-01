 Skip to main content

Canada Francophone nurses in New Brunswick file official languages complaint

MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
A group of francophone nurses from New Brunswick has filed a complaint with the province’s official languages commissioner, claiming those who take the entry-to-practice examination in French aren’t offered enough preparatory material.

The nurses filed a complaint Wednesday against the Nurses Association of New Brunswick and Premier Blaine Higgs for allegedly violating the province’s Official Language Act.

In the complaint, the nurses note that the law stipulates a person cannot be punished for choosing one official language over another while fulfilling a requirement of a professional association.

They say the official languages commissioner found in 2018 that there was a large gap in quality between the resources offered for the exam in French compared to English.

While French candidates have access to a limited bank of possible questions, English students can easily find a large number of quality sample exams and simulations.

The nurses’ association said in a statement today that it has been trying since 2015 to obtain funding to have an online study guide translated into French, and it believes it is close to obtaining the funding.

