Frank Marrocco to lead Ontario commission into COVID-19 in long-term care homes

The Ontario government’s independent commission into the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care homes will be chaired by Ontario Superior Court Associate Justice Frank Marrocco, who served as the province’s lead counsel during the Walkerton tainted water inquiry.

Justice Marrocco, who is currently leading a judicial inquiry into the sale of utility shares in Collingwood, Ont., confirmed in a statement that he will chair the three-member panel, which will be announced by Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday.

“I have agreed to chair a Provincial Commission of Inquiry into the effects of COVID-19 on long-term care facilities. This will necessitate a short delay in my report,” Justice Marroco said on the Collingwood inquiry’s website. “I will release my report prior to October 31. I regret the delay but I was pleased to be able to contribute in some small way to our struggle against our invisible enemy.”

Mr. Ford, alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Merillee Fullerton, will release details of the long-awaited commission at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, including terms of reference and a timeline, which is expected to stretch on until 2021. The other members of the panel will be Dr. Jack Kitts, who retired in June as president and chief executive officer of The Ottawa Hospital, and Angela Coke, a former deputy minister in the Ontario government. The details were first reported by the Toronto Star.

Justice Marrocco, who was appointed to the bench in 2005, was also the lead prosecutor in the Bre-X gold fraud case. He represented Ontario in the Walkerton inquiry in 2000, which probed the fatal E. coli outbreak in the town’s water supply.

The long-term care commission will hear from family members, workers and health experts about the toll the novel coronavirus took on Ontario’s long-term care homes, where almost 1,800 residents and eight health workers died.

Some family members and union leaders have been calling for a full-scale public inquiry into the tragedy, arguing it is the only way to get to the bottom of what happened in the province’s 626 nursing homes. Others, such as Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario, said a commission is no longer necessary and the government should instead focus on increasing staffing levels and ensuring a six-month supply of personal protective equipment or PPE in homes, as the province prepares for a second wave of the novel coronavirus.

A Canadian military report released in May detailed horrific conditions of abuse and neglect in five of the province’s hardest-hit homes, including residents left in soiled diapers and crying out for help for hours.

The province’s auditor-general and ombudsman have also launched probes into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

