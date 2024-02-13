Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser speaks at a news conference in Ottawa on Feb. 13.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

The federal government will roll out more than 60 housing agreements with small and rural communities across the country over the next few weeks, Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced Tuesday.

Fraser said in a news conference that the deals are worth $176 million and will help build more than 50,000 housing units over the next decade.

“What we’ve seen over the course of the past few years is more people have chosen to move to small towns,” Fraser said.

“We’re seeing the cost of rent has gone up dramatically as vacancy rates get lower. We see that the cost of purchasing a home is far greater today than it was even just a few years ago.”

Fraser said rural communities are being given more flexibility when it comes to their commitments in the agreements, in part because they have different capacities than larger municipalities.

Ottawa has been signing agreements directly with municipalities through its housing accelerator fund, which offers money in exchange for changes to bylaws and regulations that would support more homebuilding.

Municipalities were invited to apply for the federal fund with a plan on how they intend to ramp up construction in their communities.

The Liberal government has pitched the fund as a key pillar of its economic plan as it faces political pressure to address the country’s housing crisis.

Fraser said on top of the deals for smaller communities, the federal government has reached 36 agreements to date that will help construct more than 500,000 housing units over the next decade.

That includes a deal with the city of Ottawa worth $176 million announced on Monday.

Out of the $4-billion housing accelerator fund, about $640 million remains available to municipalities that have not yet signed agreements, said a spokesman for Fraser.