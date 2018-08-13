 Skip to main content

Fredericton gunman wounded by police in abdomen, according to court document

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press

Bullet holes riddle a window in an apartment building in Fredericton on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Two city police officers were among four people who died in a shooting in the residential area on the city's north side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A document filed in a Fredericton court is revealing new details about how Friday’s deadly shootings unfolded — and that it ended after police shot the alleged gunman in the abdomen.

The shooting at a north-side apartment complex killed Bobbie Lee Wright and Donnie Robichaud along with Const. Robb Costello and Const. Sara Burns.

The document says upon arrival at the scene, Costello and Burns went into the driveway at 237 Brookside Drive, while another officer stopped to ask questions of a passerby.

The third officer later heard “a couple of more gunshots” and proceeded to the back of the building where he found Costello and Burns on the ground, along with another male near Costello who was not moving.

Clockwise from top left: 32-year-old Bobbie Lee Wright, 42-year-old Donald Adam Robichaud, 43-year-old Cst. Sara Mae Helen Burns, and 45-year-old Cst. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello.

Police handout and Facebook

The document says the officer was told by a witness that the shooting was coming from the top floor of the apartment block — officers then entered the building and confirmed he was in Apartment 11-C.

One of the officers confirmed he had fired at the shooter after he had pointed his long gun at him while he was in the window, and believed he had hit him in the torso.

Police later entered the apartment and found the suspect had been shot in the abdomen.

Police say in the document that Wright’s body was found in the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lot and all four victims were found around the vehicle.

The vehicle’s windshield had been blown out.

Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Aug. 27.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Hadrien laid flowers at the Fredericton police headquarters on Sunday, after two officers and two civilians were killed in a shooting on Friday. The Canadian Press
