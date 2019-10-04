 Skip to main content

Canada Fredericton police identify human remains found in city landfill site

Fredericton
The Canadian Press
Police are recommending that commercial garbage bins be locked to discourage people from getting inside.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Fredericton police have confirmed the identity of human remains found at a landfill site on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday as those of 55-year old Jeffrey Peter Kroon of Fredericton.

Police say they believe Kroon was transported to the landfill site in a garbage truck after being in a commercial garbage bin.

While police say they don’t know why he was in the bin, they don’t suspect foul play.

In a statement Friday, police say they don’t believe Kroon had been living on the street or sleeping in a dumpster and that he had a warm, dry place to stay.

However police are recommending that commercial garbage bins be locked to discourage people from getting inside.

Anyone with information concerning Kroon’s activities on Tuesday, Oct. 1 is asked to call Fredericton Police or Crime Stoppers.

