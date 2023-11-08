Open this photo in gallery: Fredericton police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient last year while he was in the emergency room of Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.Kevin Bissett/The Canadian Press

Fredericton police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient last year in the emergency room of a local hospital.

A statement from the police says the major crime unit is involved in the investigation of 78-year-old Darrell Mesheau’s death on July 12, 2022, while he was in the waiting room at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

It says the major crime unit started looking into the death in June after the coroner’s office reached out to them.

A five-day coroner’s inquest was scheduled to begin May 29, but was abruptly postponed, citing new information that required further investigation.

Police did not elaborate on what led to the reopening of the investigation, who is being investigated and what crime is suspected.

The statement says no additional information is being released at this time.

In July 2022, a witness described seeing a man in pain and discomfort as he waited for hours in a wheelchair to be seen in the emergency department before he appeared to fall asleep and an attendant discovered he had died.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs called Mesheau’s death “simply unacceptable” and a “traumatizing event,” and made some rapid changes, including replacing his health minister and the head of the health network responsible for the hospital.

Mesheau’s obituary said he served as a diplomat in the Canadian Foreign Service, with postings in Rome and Tel Aviv, and was also a senior civil servant in the federal Immigration Department.

It says he also served in the Canadian Naval Officer Training Program and was on the boards of several charitable organizations.