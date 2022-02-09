A privately run COVID-19 testing site is seen at a shopping mall in Toronto on Dec. 31, 2021.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario health officials say they are starting to distribute millions of free rapid-antigen COVID-19 tests to the general public at participating pharmacies and grocery stores.

The government says it plans to distribute 5.5 million tests a week, but that the kits – which contain five tests each – will be limited to one per household, per retail visit. They will be available at 2,300 locations across the province, either through pickup or online ordering, starting on Wednesday. The plan is currently set to last at least eight weeks, through February and March, as Ontario gradually reopens.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is officially announcing the plans on Wednesday morning. They were outlined in a slide deck distributed to reporters in advance of a technical briefing with health officials earlier on Wednesday.

The distribution of rapid tests follows weeks of demands for access to them, after the swelling of the virus’s more-transmissible Omicron wave prompted the province to restrict the use of lab-confirmed polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to those at highest risk, such as long-term care residents, health workers and sick patients.

In addition to the new freely available tests, Ontario intends to distribute 10 million tests a week through schools, workplaces and high-risk settings such as hospitals. Its previous efforts to hand out tests to the general public, at pop-up locations over the holidays, resulted in long lineups. The government says it has distributed 76 million tests already – more than any other province – and that of those it can track, 99 per cent have been used.

Ontario officials say governments around the world have faced a shortage of rapid antigen tests amid escalating demand. It says it only received 36.37 million of the 54.3 million promised for January by the federal government, with the balance pledged to arrive in early February. To mitigate this, Ontario says it has ordered 157.6 million of its own tests, including 126 million in the last two months.

The slide deck also outlines new recommendations on how to use the rapid-antigen tests, which are supposed to be for people with symptoms. If two tests, separated by 24-48 hours, are negative, the individual is “less likely to be infected” and can self-isolate until their symptoms are improving for 24 hours (or 48 hours for gastrointestinal symptoms).

The guidelines do not recommend using the test for asymptomatic people without any known exposure before social gatherings. If used this way, the test should be done ideally within a few hours or the event, officials say, warning that false negatives are possible.

