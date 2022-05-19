'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, on Feb. 3.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

“Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich is accused of breaching her bail conditions and the Crown argues she should go back to back in jail until her trial.

Lich was initially denied bail after her arrest during the massive protest that overtook downtown Ottawa for three weeks in February, but was released in March after that decision was reviewed.

She and fellow protest organizer Chris Barber are jointly accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and obstructing police, and intimidation.

The Crown says Lich has violated one of her bail conditions by agreeing to accept a “freedom award” from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, a charity that supported the protest.

Someone from the organization spoke on behalf of the convoy protesters at a news conference in Ottawa in February, and described Lich as a client.

Meanwhile, Lich’s lawyers plan to argue that her bail conditions are too restrictive should be reconsidered.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.