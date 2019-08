Freeland, British counterpart Raab share views on Canadians detained in China

Open this photo in gallery Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, left, and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland at a news conference after the two met in Toronto, on Aug. 6, 2019. MOE DOIRON/Reuters

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and her British counterpart say they’re both concerned about two Canadians detained in China.

Freeland says Britain has taken a strong and public stand on what she called a difficult issue while U.K. Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab says his country shares Canada’s concerns on the matter.

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been detained in China since last December.

Freeland says Canada’s relationship with China continues to be challenging, and the cases of the two detained Canadians are a top priority.

The detentions of Spavor and Kovrig are largely viewed as retaliation for the December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver.

Global Affairs said on Monday that consular officials met for the 10th time with Kovrig.

