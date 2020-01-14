 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Freeland praises co-operation among Atlantic premiers ahead of meeting with Dwight Ball

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland meet in St. John's, N.L., on Jan. 14, 2020.

Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is praising Atlantic Canada’s premiers for putting aside partisan differences and working together on common goals for the region.

After joining a meeting of the region’s premiers Monday in St. John’s, N.L., Freeland held a separate meeting with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball today.

In brief comments before the meeting at Ball’s Confederation Building office, Freeland said the co-operation among the premiers – two Liberals and two Progressive Conservatives – is an example for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Freeland said she planned to discuss interprovincial trade and NAFTA with Ball.

Before Monday’s meeting, premiers had said they planned to raise the issues of fiscal stabilization and health care for the region’s aging population.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said he also wanted to discuss how to increase immigration to Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs wanted to discuss softwood lumber tariffs.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Canada's Atlantic premiers met in St. John's today, where the group discussed clean energy, health care and information sharing to prevent domestic violence in the region. The Canadian Press

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies