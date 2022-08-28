Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks to reporters before heading to Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 23, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she isn’t going to let “one unpleasant incident” change how she feels about Alberta.

In her first comments since she was verbally harassed by a man while visiting the Grande Prairie City Hall on Friday, Ms. Freeland said what happened was wrong.

“Nobody, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation,” Ms. Freeland, who was born in Peace River, Alta., tweeted on Saturday.

“But the Alberta I know is filled with kind and welcoming people, and I’m grateful for the warm welcome I’ve received from so many people in Edmonton, Grand Prairie and Peace River over the past few days. One unpleasant incident yesterday doesn’t change that.”

A widely circulated video of the confrontation showed a man walk toward Ms. Freeland and two other women, who were waiting in the lobby of the Grande Prairie City Hall.

The man followed them and shouted at Ms. Freeland, hurling profanities at her and her staff while she was preparing to meet with Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.

The man yelled “Chrystia!” When Ms. Freeland replied “yes,” he started swearing at her and calling her a “traitor,” while a woman walking by his side told Ms. Freeland “you don’t belong here.” The man was subsequently seen shouting more profanities at Ms. Freeland as she and the women who were accompanying her entered the elevator. Later, the man was shown being escorted out of the building by two other men.

The RCMP Grande Prairie detachment said Sunday they had watched the video but were unable to provide further updates.

Politicians condemn harassment of Chrystia Freeland by man in Alberta

Politicians from all parties were quick to come to Ms. Freeland’s defence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this kind of “cowardly behaviour” threatens Canadian democracy and leaders need to take a united stance against it. He said women, racialized Canadians, and others are being targeted because of the increasing strength of their voices and positions.

“We’re seeing a backlash,” he said Sunday in Ottawa, adding that women speaking up on social media are subject to harassment and toxicity. “We need more women and racialized Canadians and diverse communities to be strong voices in politics and media.”

Jean Charest, Conservative Party leadership candidate and former Quebec premier, called it “dangerous behaviour” that “cannot be normalized,” while Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the incident “reprehensible,” adding that “if you disagree with a politician, by all means exercise your right to protest. But screaming threatening language & physical intimidation cross the line.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also commented on the incident, tweeting “My friend Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance didn’t deserve this. No one in public office does. This needs to stop. Canada is better than this.”

Female politicians also rallied behind Ms. Freeland, some of them sharing their own stories of dealing with harassment.

“I would never wish upon anyone the fear I’ve felt when physically confronted by people who have stalked me, and who have verbally abused me with video camera in hand, in attempts to intimidate and silence me,” Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner said in a series of tweets Saturday.

When she watched the video of the incident, Ms. Rempel Garner said “I felt what she must have felt. No one deserves that. No one. What happened to her should not be normalized or justified. It must be rejected. Full stop.”

Former Liberal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who had received additional security for certain events during her time in office, called on “all party leaders” to hold a joint news conference to condemn what she described as an “attack” on Freeland and commit to enhanced security for elected officials.

Meanwhile, Ms. Freeland said the incident would not stop her from returning to Alberta.

“I’m going to keep coming back because Alberta is home, and because I want to keep meeting with Albertans from across this great province and visiting my family and friends here.”

