Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks to media after presenting the federal budget on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada March 28, 2023.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is rejecting Toronto’s request for a bailout to address the city’s financial shortfalls and says instead that the Ontario government is in an “excellent fiscal position” to help.

Ms. Freeland, also the federal finance minister, says in a letter sent Monday to Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow that Ottawa has provided more support to Toronto than any government in history, including investments totalling $6.14-billion over the past eight years. She argues that billions spent by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic helped bolster the province’s finances and says the federal government will continue to invest in city services and infrastructure.

“However, the ability of the federal government to spend is not infinite – and the emergency support we provided during the pandemic led directly to the excellent fiscal position that the Province of Ontario currently enjoys,” Ms. Freeland writes.

“In fact, the provincial government forecast in its recent budget a surplus of $4.4-billion by 2025-26. This follows the federal government providing more than $10.2-billion in additional support for the Province of Ontario during the pandemic, above and beyond regular transfers.”

Ms. Freeland says that in order to address the city of budgetary requirements, “I must reiterate a message that I conveyed directly to then-Mayor (John) Tory and Deputy Mayor (Jennifer) McKelvie: the Province of Ontario has both the constitutional responsibility and the fiscal capacity to support Toronto. It is our firm expectation that they will do so.”

Ms. Freeland also notes that as of September, 2022, Toronto’s total reserves and reserve funds held a balance of $11.2 billion – an increase of $2.2-billion, or 25 per cent, from the previous year. She also estimates at least $1.6-billion is available in uncommitted “stabilization” funds. But the city has said it’s already planning to spend most of the reserves if other levels of government don’t step in.

A report to council’s executive committee earlier this month showed Toronto ended 2022 with $5.4-billion in reserve funds, but about 95 per cent has already been committed to future operating expenses or council-directed commitments.

This includes a backstop with just over $1-billion remaining to address COVID-19 financial pressures, including reduced transit revenues and increased costs to provide more shelter spaces. The city is currently projecting a budget shortfall this year of more than $900-million and would need to use up most of the backstop if funding isn’t given by the province or Ottawa.

Toronto’s operating budget was balanced on an expectation that it would receive a total of $932.8-million from the two levels of government.

After pressure from the city and refugee advocacy groups, Ottawa announced last week that it is giving Toronto $97-million to provide shelter spaces for asylum seekers who have been sleeping on the streets, but the city said it still requires more money to meet the growing demand. The funding is part of a larger $212-million extension of the Interim Housing Assistance Program across the country until March, 2024.

The money promised last Tuesday stops short of Toronto’s request. The city said it needs $157-million this year to pay for 3,100 beds that have already been added specifically for refugee claimants as well as additional funding to shelter those sleeping on the streets with the system at capacity.

Last week, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ms. Chow announced they would spend $6.67-million each this year on expanding a rent supplement program for people currently experiencing homelessness that will be matched by the provincial government. They asked Ottawa to provide $26.7-million in funding to join their contributions in expanding the rent supplement program.

Ms. Chow last week called Ottawa’s $97-million announcement a welcome first step that may work as a “short-term stopgap” to house those currently without shelter, but she said the city needs a long-term solution as well as additional money to cover expenses it has already incurred.