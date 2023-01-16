Schools across much of Atlantic Canada are closed today as a sprawling winter storm continues to linger over the region.

Rainfall and freezing rain warnings remain in effect for all of New Brunswick and P.E.I., and most parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Meanwhile, more than 55,000 homes and businesses in Nova Scotia were in the dark earlier today because of a string of power outages – but that number had dropped to about 3,000 by 9 a.m.

And at one point, More than 11,000 NB Power customers were without electricity, most of them in Moncton and Shediac areas.

As well, there’s more rain and strong winds in the forecast.

Driving in many parts of the region remains treacherous, especially in New Brunswick.