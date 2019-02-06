Freezing rain warning issued for southern Ontario

Environment Canada says an ice storm making its way across southern Ontario won’t be as significant as similar incidents in the past.
The federal agency has issued freezing rain warnings covering the Greater Toronto Area, west to Lake Huron and south to Lake Erie.
Warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell says residents can expect accumulation of between five and 15 millimetres of ice.
He says that while freezing rain is expected to fall throughout the day, the heaviest precipitation will likely fall in the morning or early afternoon.
He said the ice storm is significant, but precipitation amounts and impacts on power lines are expected to be less than during the more major storms that blanketed eastern Ontario in 1998 and the Toronto area in 2013.
Several school boards announced school closures and bus cancellations this morning.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.