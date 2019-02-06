 Skip to main content

Freezing rain warning issued for southern Ontario

Freezing rain warning issued for southern Ontario

The Canadian Press
Environment Canada says an ice storm making its way across southern Ontario won’t be as significant as similar incidents in the past.

The federal agency has issued freezing rain warnings covering the Greater Toronto Area, west to Lake Huron and south to Lake Erie.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell says residents can expect accumulation of between five and 15 millimetres of ice.

He says that while freezing rain is expected to fall throughout the day, the heaviest precipitation will likely fall in the morning or early afternoon.

He said the ice storm is significant, but precipitation amounts and impacts on power lines are expected to be less than during the more major storms that blanketed eastern Ontario in 1998 and the Toronto area in 2013.

Several school boards announced school closures and bus cancellations this morning.

