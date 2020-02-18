 Skip to main content

Canada

Freight train derailment causes disruptions for GO Transit trains into Toronto

The Canadian Press
A GO train moves past cars parked in reserved spots at the Mimico GO station, in a Jan. 14 2020, file photo. GO Transit says several trains on its Lakeshore West line heading to Union Station are affected by a freight train derailment west of Toronto.

Fred Lum

A freight train derailment west of Toronto is causing disruptions for commuter trains into the city this morning.

GO Transit says several trains on its Lakeshore West line heading to Union Station are affected.

It says a train scheduled to leave from West Harbour station in Hamilton has been cancelled, while passengers trying to catch a train from Aldershot or Appleby stations in Burlington, Ont., will now have to get on at the Burlington or Oakville stations.

A spokeswoman for Metrolinx, the agency that operates GO Transit, says the freight train derailment is preventing travel into Aldershot station.

Anne Marie Aikins says in a tweet that two of the train’s cars derailed.

No other details about the derailment were immediately released.

