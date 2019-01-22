Freight train derails outside Saskatoon, causing fire and potential diesel leak

A CN freight train carrying grain has derailed at a rail crossing just north of Saskatoon.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says its crews are dealing with a fire and a potential diesel leak from the approximately 50-car train.
Police have reported that no dangerous goods were involved in the derailment and that there is no risk to public safety.
Emergency crews are at the scene and Highway 11 is blocked in both directions.
Cleanup is expected to begin this morning and partial traffic flow should be restored later in the day.
CKOM
