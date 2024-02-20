Skip to main content
Saint-michel-des-saints, que.
The Canadian Press

A coroner will investigate the death of a 13-year-old French tourist who struck a tree during a dog sled ride northwest of Montreal, provincial police said Tuesday.

Police said they were called to a property just before noon on Monday in St-Michel-des-Saints, Que., about 130 kilometres from Montreal in the Lanaudière region.

Sgt. Frédéric Deshaies said the preliminary investigation indicated the teen was on a dog sled ride and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

Police said the boy was a French national who was in Quebec on vacation with his family.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

A police spokesperson said Tuesday investigators don’t think criminal negligence was a factor in the boy’s death, adding that police will assist in the coroner’s investigation.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe