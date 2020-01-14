 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Frigid temperatures gripping Western Canada, Prairies expected to remain at least through Wednesday

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A cyclist rides his bike through Stanley Park, in Vancouver, B.C., on Jan. 13, 2020.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Frigid Arctic air has swept across most of Western Canada, delivering bone-chilling cold to much of Saskatchewan, all of Alberta, large sections of Yukon, Northwest Territories and, most uncharacteristically, much of British Columbia.

Environment Canada warns wind chill values in some Prairie and territorial regions could tumble below –50 C, while temperatures in parts of northern and central B.C. will feel only marginally warmer at –40 or –45 C.

The weather office says extreme cold warnings are expected to remain at least through Wednesday while B.C.’s south coast, where daffodils were starting to bloom last week, will face below-zero temperatures and more snow before the current system moves on.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall warnings or special weather statements are posted for much of Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast, calling for two or possibly three more snowfalls by Thursday.

Forecasters expect accumulations of up to 15 centimetres on Vancouver Island, while the inner south coast could see about 10 centimetres.

Milder conditions, including rain for the south coast and more seasonal temperatures for the Interior, are due across B.C. by the weekend.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies