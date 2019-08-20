From the comments: ‘A very sad and sickening story.’ Readers respond to B.C. teen’s suspected overdose, filmed by his peers

Readers are responding to Nancy MacDonald’s reporting on the tragic story of teen Carson Crimeni’s death, which has left his family devastated and his community in B.C.'s Lower Mainland dismayed.

The 14-year-old was constantly bullied in school, his peers say, often about the fact that he suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and had few friends. On the evening of Aug. 7, some older teenagers invited him to the local skate park, where they took drugs that friends say Carson likely had never taken before. In the hours that followed videos were posted to social media that showed him profusely sweating, breathing irregularly and losing his ability to speak, all as the young men laughed and catcalled him.

According to police, potential charges are a long way off, as they are still working through the evidence and examining each of the 114 tips that have come in.

Open this photo in gallery Aron Crimeni walks around the skateboard park not far from where his son Carson Crimeni was found by his grandfather. Jimmy Jeong/The Globe and Mail

bedhead105

Bullying is not just an issue between the bully and the person being bullied. It is a systemic issue that needs to be owned by the schools, the communities, the workplaces, the society at large because in nearly every case, it’s tolerated and sometimes even celebrated. Make no mistake, the perpetrators need to pay for what they’ve done but there’s others that need to look in the mirror and do their part in order for any sense of justice to come out of this. As others have said, full marks to the parents in the community taking their kids to show respect. Rest In Peace Carson - you deserved so much more. To Carson’s family - our deepest condolences and while there were so many around that didn’t speak up when they needed to for him, I hope we can learn and give voice next time one is needed.

funcheez

Talk about having it all stacked against you from the start. Such a sad story. The one redeeming part of the story is that those who loved him, loved him a lot. Poor kid.

midas1

What a gross, slimey, and unspeakable thing those young bullies did to Carson. If they can be identified they should face punishment to the full extent allowable by law. Needless to say, we see once again how vigilant parents must be when it comes to abuse, both of human beings and the internet. The latter dehumanizes certain people, while it seems that others are already in that sickening state. And it could get far worse.

MariadL

Bullying has been an issue across the country for many years now and yet the government through the Ministry of Education has not brought forth any programs forceful enough to change the environments in our schools. It seems there is no importance given to this issue. I feel so sorry for the current generation who suffer from the consequences of this terrible behaviour.

DC Toronto

It should take time to do a proper investigation. No one should be asking for or expecting a knee jerk response to this. It's not a TV show. There are many key questions to answer in order to ensure that any prosecution is appropriate and successful.

zuglo9

As a parent I just can't read this stuff. It is much too sad. Kids need to be aware of what took place and learn to look out for each other's well being and be aware of the terrible risks of drugs.

Sandilou

I'd like to hear if the RCMP have any leads or if they expect to press charges. This story is a couple weeks old now. Considering it was on social media you'd think they would've charged someone by now.

EFredstrom

I can't even imagine what the young bystanders and their families are going through: hiding? conjuring alibis? Please step forward, out of respect for yourselves and Carson's family. If you humbly admit your wrongs, the punishment will be less harsh and you will feel less guilt and shame. As what Tom D said, reach out for forgiveness. If you do not right your wrongs, you will be haunted by [it] for the rest of your lives.

El Guapo 66

A very sad and sickening story. Lots of kids are becoming detached from reality and view themselves as merely spectators through a screen.

