From the comments: ‘Big bet on a dying industry.’ Readers respond to CN Rail’s plan to ship bitumen in hockey-like pucks

Today, readers are discussing Erik Atkin’s piece on CN’s plan to package oil sands bitumen in soap-bar-sized pellets that are waterproof and float. The company believes this new technology could help alleviate some of the transportation bottleneck in Alberta and move the oil to more lucrative markets in Asia.

Open this photo in gallery CN railway and InnoTech reveal their new technology that turns heavy oil (bitumen) into tablets the size of a bar of soap that can be shipped by train with less risk of explosion or water contamination during an interview in Toronto on February 11, 2017. Michelle Siu/Globe and Mail

This is truly a groundbreaking technology! Although more expensive to produce and ship, it is so much safer than transporting oil in rail tankers or pipelines. According to CN, the pucks are robust and more fire resistant than the alternatives. In the event of derailment they claim the pucks can be picked up by hand and they float and can be easily retrieved intact from water. I would rather pay more for my gas and support Canadian workers and engineers, Canadian railroaders and Canadian refiners than the corrupt Saudi regime that supplies cheap gas to Eastern Canada. - Richard Hobart

I've followed this with interest since it was first discussed a couple of years ago. As a coastal person against transporting diluted bitumen in pipelines (just crazy to even think of it in the most seismically risky place in Canada). I have no issue with shipping the stuff in this form. When I shared this idea a number of months ago, none of my friends had an issue either. In the event of a "spill" this stuff would not appear to be environmentally catastrophic as the dilbit. - MaryJay1

Kind of like trying to use Keurig cups to fill your car with gasoline. Too many handling issues, too small of a container. - DouglasMacKenzie

I congratulate industry seeking a solution to its own problems. This stands in contrast to the lament of the last 24 months, blaming everything on governments that won’t solve their problems for them. -JPP221

Open this photo in gallery CN railway and InnoTech's tablets are waterproof and float. Michelle Siu/Globe and Mail

Hurray. This is the type of technology that should help us to redevelop our markets. No matter what critics say, the World will continue to use oil for some time to come and we should take advantage for the economy of Canada. Let’s hope that governments and industry gets behind this and promotes it. Good for CNR. - Anncientalso

As an investor I would invest in CN Rail not because I believe the bet may actually work, but because it’s inspiring to see them take their own initiative to help the energy industry. Meanwhile the Federal Government continues to placate to its extreme left while everyday Canadians suffer. Bravo CN Rail! It’s a fascinating idea. - Guy416

I sure hope this works. I am tired of subsidizing the U.S. oil companies and Trump voters because we won't sell anywhere else. - JP1508

I just love the "outside of the box" thinking! It may not be competitive at the end of the day, but it will stir the competition! Bravo, CN. - JM201

What can be more Canadian, oil that looks like a puck. He shoots, he scores. Finally! - i’s the boy

Big bet on a dying industry. - CognitiveDisonnance

In response to CognitiveDisonnance:

Yeah but wow for an old timey industry (railway) for coming up with an innovative way to solve a problem. - Mason_J

Also in response to CognitiveDisonnance:

Hopefully, it is a dying industry, but let’s be realistic. I don’t think anyone thinks it will die in the next 25 or 50 years. The world consumes far too much energy for alternatives to come on stream in sufficient volume before then. - JPP221

From the Comments is a new feature designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.