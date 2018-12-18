From the comments: ‘Caveat emptor.’ Readers respond to Ryerson’s decision to go ahead with new law school

Today, readers are responding to Ryerson’s decision to move ahead with a new law school despite having a key funding request rejected by the Ontario government last month.

Ryerson University building in Toronto on July 6, 2017.

Eight law schools in the province and three in Toronto, and according to Ryerson there is a sound business model that will support yet another school. Those choosing to attend this fledgling law school would be well advised to follow the old Latin piece of advice, caveat emptor. - JeffSpooner

Ryerson has had legal authority to grant degrees since 1971, and been a fully recognized university for 25 years. Small class sizes in a new law school can make for a very exciting place to be in its formative years. It remains to be seen who they attract to teach, but I wouldn't be surprised if they get some first-class talent, given the lawyers available in the City. - Alceste

Just what the world needs - more lawyers. I graduated from Ryerson over fifty years ago, at which time RIT as it was known at the time stood out from the University Sector as an institution focused on graduating individuals with a practical skill set. Seems times have changed. - NOTLPatrick

If you're interested in getting a law degree, and want to practice in Ontario, then it might be wise to get one from a Tier 1 school to better your chances in an overheated market. If you want to be a community activist or go into politics / public admin, then go to Ryerson - Left of Right

Law schools, like EMBA programs, are cash cows for universities. It is entirely in Ryerson’s financial self-interest to establish a law school. What Ryerson should also do, and likely won’t, is advise prospective students that many of them will not, after spending $90,000 in tuition fees alone, ever practice law. New law schools are proliferating, existing schools are expanding admissions and law graduates from the UK, the U.S. and Australia are flooding into Ontario looking for work. Law school is not the meal ticket it once was - and so long as prospective students know this going in, all the best to them and Ryerson. - euclid777

In response to euclid777:

Practicing law is not the only option for law school graduates. An in depth knowledge of the law can be very useful in business, finance, politics, and advocacy to name a few. - RonsterG

Not a bad strategy on Ryerson's part. The next provincial government may take a different position. It is time to take a hard look at Ontario's public universities charging private-school prices for professional programs such as law, medicine or business -- in this example $20,000 to $38,000 per year. The universities have been opportunistic given the level of competition for these programs and not all provinces take the same approach. Imagine the debt burden that these students or their families will carry when the students graduate -- at least the ones who are not funded by OSAP or wealthy parents.

It would be preferable for students in professional programs in publicly funded universities to pay the same level of tuition as other programs or perhaps slightly higher as was once the case. We have a progressive tax system so the public investment in their education will be repaid if they do well in their careers. - res ipsa loquitor

