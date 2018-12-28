From the comments: ‘Finally a common sense approach’: Readers respond to Vancouver’s plan to offer opioid pills to drug users

Today, readers are discussing Vancouver’s latests efforts to prevent opioid-related overdose deaths. As Andrea Woo reports, the city plans to offer pharmaceutical-grade pills to opioid drug users in a new pilot project.
Finally a common sense approach to an insidious problem. Addicted people, regardless of the kind of addiction, do not want to be addicted, but are unable to extract themselves from the situation. They are not criminals, they are ill and should be treated as such, with respect, compassion and kindness. Just like we all would want to be treated when ill. - Paul 19547
Somebody needs to explain to me why we are not taking these people off the streets and treating their addiction instead of nurturing their "illness"... It seems to me we would be better served to put all those $ we are spending giving them drugs into rehab centres to get them off the drugs and allow them to live a productive life instead of that of a "junkie". - ShirleyV6
In response to ShirleyV6:
You’re correct in a perfect world but what would be the cost? It would be very difficult to even find a location for them per NIMBY. - GMel1101
What else readers are discussing today:
A real possibility for 2019: Mutiny against Trump
Sorry to see so many Canadians cheering on a president who demonstrates day after day that he is a narcissistic amoral pathological liar who doesn’t care how much havoc he wreaks in his country and the world so long as he thinks it will benefit him in some way. Of course he gets constant negative press. He provides constant material for it. - HikkaW
I have a better scenario. Evidence is presented that ties Trump conclusively to the Russians. He slips out of the country and is given asylum by Putin. He never comes back. - Randall Leigh
Agree with Martin that scenario six is the most likely, and despite how much I would like to see Trump go down in flames, six is the best thing all around. A sudden shift, particularly to the likes of Pence, would play havoc with both American politics and with the economy. Better that the beast dies slowly and exits more or less gracefully - WhistlingInTheDark
Until the Democrats have a charismatic leader Trump could win 2020 by default. Another reason he could win is that so many apathetic Americans do not vote! The fact that Trump is still in power under the circumstances is more than disturbing and the fact that he could be the U.S. president for many years to come is just unfathomable. Anne2301
You don't need a crystal ball to predict that by the 2020 election it will be an anybody but Trump campaign even for Republicans. - Wills37
It is unfathomable that anyone still considers a scenario where Trump reins himself in. Impossible and never going to happen. - Barb22c
