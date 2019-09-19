From the comments: ‘Is this who we want to be the ‘face’ of Canada?’ Readers react after racist photos of Justin Trudeau surface

Readers are responding to news that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has appeared in blackface and brownface in at least three separate incidents.

Letters to the editor: What readers think of Justin Trudeau's racist makeup

Mr. Trudeau admitted Wednesday that he twice dressed up in racist makeup after TIME magazine first broke the story, and apologized for a practice he says he now knows is wrong. On Thursday, Global News released a video showing Mr. Trudeau dressed in blackface in a scene shot in the early 1990s.

John McMortimer-Boyles

I figure this will just blow over. JT worked as a drama teacher, and when you are acting, you can and do wear stage makeup. JT was playing an Aladdin character, and probably thought he was just being authentic. I may be wrong. But I think it is going to take something else to bring down the boy wonder.

AHuiburts1

This won't blow over. He convicted Canada of being genocidal based on a report containing compromised data and presumed to lecture us all on morals, values, respect and political correctness. And now this. Sorry - this doesn't wash.

WhistlingInTheDark

I'm actually reminded of those repulsive photos of Prince Harry in an Afrika Corps uniform from so many years back. That, and Trudeau's appalling lack of judgment in adopting a style that went out with Vaudeville, were and are offensive to many people. But I don't think it made Harry an admirer of the Third Reich, and I don't think this makes Justin Trudeau a racist. Was it a dumb enough move to render him unacceptable as PM? That's for voters to decide. I suppose we are lucky in that we will get that chance in only 6 weeks.

zpcanada

I am not Trudeau supporter. But what is the big deal of this? Don't be so sensitive. The more you focus on it, the bigger issue it becomes. Focus on the real issues: how to make Canada better, Canadians' lives better.

BayStreetBabe

I think we all need to genuinely ask ourselves if it is becoming for a person who has gone in blackface at least three times to serve as our country's representative. Is this who we want to be the "face" of Canada? For the sake of the dignity and reputation of our country, I certainly hope not.

WMatheson11

He should be in some sort of sensitivity program getting treatment for his issues not running to be PM.

