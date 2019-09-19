 Skip to main content

Canada From the comments: ‘Is this who we want to be the ‘face’ of Canada?’ Readers react after racist photos of Justin Trudeau surface

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

From the comments: ‘Is this who we want to be the ‘face’ of Canada?’ Readers react after racist photos of Justin Trudeau surface

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Readers are responding to news that Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has appeared in blackface and brownface in at least three separate incidents.

Letters to the editor: What readers think of Justin Trudeau's racist makeup

Mr. Trudeau admitted Wednesday that he twice dressed up in racist makeup after TIME magazine first broke the story, and apologized for a practice he says he now knows is wrong. On Thursday, Global News released a video showing Mr. Trudeau dressed in blackface in a scene shot in the early 1990s.

John McMortimer-Boyles

Story continues below advertisement

I figure this will just blow over. JT worked as a drama teacher, and when you are acting, you can and do wear stage makeup. JT was playing an Aladdin character, and probably thought he was just being authentic. I may be wrong. But I think it is going to take something else to bring down the boy wonder.

AHuiburts1

This won't blow over. He convicted Canada of being genocidal based on a report containing compromised data and presumed to lecture us all on morals, values, respect and political correctness. And now this. Sorry - this doesn't wash.

WhistlingInTheDark

I'm actually reminded of those repulsive photos of Prince Harry in an Afrika Corps uniform from so many years back. That, and Trudeau's appalling lack of judgment in adopting a style that went out with Vaudeville, were and are offensive to many people. But I don't think it made Harry an admirer of the Third Reich, and I don't think this makes Justin Trudeau a racist. Was it a dumb enough move to render him unacceptable as PM? That's for voters to decide. I suppose we are lucky in that we will get that chance in only 6 weeks.

zpcanada

I am not Trudeau supporter. But what is the big deal of this? Don't be so sensitive. The more you focus on it, the bigger issue it becomes. Focus on the real issues: how to make Canada better, Canadians' lives better.

BayStreetBabe

I think we all need to genuinely ask ourselves if it is becoming for a person who has gone in blackface at least three times to serve as our country's representative. Is this who we want to be the "face" of Canada? For the sake of the dignity and reputation of our country, I certainly hope not.

WMatheson11

He should be in some sort of sensitivity program getting treatment for his issues not running to be PM.

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter