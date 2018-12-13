From the comments: ‘Let’s not get into vilifying with blanket statements.’ Readers respond to rising tensions with China

Today readers are discussing the rising tensions between Canada and China as the country confirms detention of second Canadian.

Open this photo in gallery From the Twitter account of Michael Spavor. Mr. Spavor lives in China, where he runs Paektu Cultural Exchange. He gained fame for helping arrange a visit to North Korea by former NBA player Dennis Rodman. Michael Spavor

It is appalling that both the U.S. and China have reverted to the medieval practice of hostage taking in pursuit of trade diplomacy. The two most powerful nations on Earth can and should do better. This behaviour is nothing short of disgusting. A pox on both their houses. - mcoombs11

I'm reading the comments here and I think we should distinguish between the Chinese Communist Leadership and the Chinese Canadians, who work hard, are family focused, entrepreneurial and are great Canadians. Let's not get into vilifying with blanket statements … our comments should be directed at President Xi and his cohorts. - bdtayor

Matters little whether Meng is extradited or not. The benefit that comes out of this whole event is that China has exposed itself as the totalitarian communist dictatorship that it is, and that it has not moved beyond the typical harassment and terrorist tactics that have been associated with such regimes in the past. No rule of law independent of the dictator. - kidspeed

This will probably not be the last person that China picks up, which continually adds to Trudeau's problem. The Meng situation won't disappear anytime soon and will still be around in 2019. Trudeau will be faced with rising anger from the Canadian populace over China's actions and his comments on China will come back to haunt him.

This situation is not of Trudeau’s making, however events have conspired to make his delay on a Huawei decision, and his repeated attempts to develop closer ties with China, a political failure. Canada, and Trudeau, are caught between two powers, and his only hope is to stay with the rule of law, while attempting to downplay the politics. Unfortunately all signs point to China continuing to ramp up the pressure on Canada and the Canadian government. - JeffSpooner

China is kidnapping our citizens, a primitive and illegal tactic in this dispute. We must answer in the strongest way possible. There must be no doubt that we consider what they have done unacceptable. - one-eighty

Brings tourists into North Korea?! I sympathize with his current predicament but Mr. Spavor has chosen an extremely risky line of work. - ari101

What tensions? China is slapping Canada around and Trudeau is doing nothing. Trudeau still intends to use Huawei to build Canada's 5G network and still wants free trade with China. Once again, Trudeau is putting Canadians last. - bavius

We are now at the stage of requiring a response from the government beyond being deeply, deeply, deeply concerned and really, really, really, really, worried about Mr. Spavor, or that they are in deep dialogue, serious discussion et cetera, with their communist Chinese counterparts. It is time to hit back.

The government may wish to consider applying three of the following: an immediate travel advisory to all Canadians travelling to China, kicking out 100 of the diplomats or persons connected with the communist regime for every Canadian arrested, freezing Huawei assets in this country, recalling the Ambassador, shutting down Chinese consulates in this country. Now we know Ms. Wanzhou is a valuable asset to the regime. It also casts further suspicion as to what she was doing. She requires maximum security. - moon howler

