From the comments: ‘Promoting Holocaust denial is not a non-issue.’ Readers debate investigation of student-teacher connected to far-right chat group

Today, readers are discussing news that Nipissing University is investigating a student-teacher who boasted of raising doubts about the Holocaust with a middle-school class. This development follows a Globe and Mail investigation in a far-right discussion group the Canadian Super Players, whose online discussions were characterized by a shared perspective that is anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant and Islamophobic.

Open this photo in gallery An analysis by The Globe of 150,000 chat room messages paints a picture of a group that is actively recruiting new members, buying weapons and trying to influence political parties. The Globe and Mail

slofstra:

Context is everything. What's taught in lower grade school is, and should be, the function of a published curriculum, not the personal opinions of teachers, and especially not racist teachers. What this person said in an online forum using a pseudonym is their business, but encouraging students to read racist material makes this person unsuitable for a teaching position. -slofstra

JC12345 in response:

Story continues below advertisement

I don't have any use for holocaust deniers but he didn't encourage students to read any material in particular. The article clearly says: "He said he encouraged the students to do their own research in the hope that they might find some of the same sources that he had when he was younger." So it doesn't seem clear what they would use as grounds for disciplinary action - telling students to research things for themselves? I'd love to see our PC school system try that one on.

Brettski Gretsky in response

That’s akin to encouraging people to question the validity of vaccinations. There’s a cost to it. The internet is full of unfiltered drivel and a teenager, with no background in academic research, can easily be bombarded with misinformation and consider it truth because they found it on a seemingly reputable search on Google.

G.E.T.:

Unless he is advocating for violence against groups or individuals this should be a non-issue.

Brettski Gretzky in response:

Promoting holocaust denial is not a non-issue. Especially in a classroom.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter.

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.