From the comments: ‘Sometimes two angels meet.’ Readers reflect on the lengths we go for our pets

Today readers are discussing A dog’s life: What would I sacrifice for the animal I love? An essay on the lengths we go for the animals we love, by Shawna Richer. Readers are also discussing news that the Trudeau government is trying to find a way to end shipments of armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia.

Open this photo in gallery Scout gets dried off after running on the treadmill in the hydrotherapy tank at the Southern Ontario Animal Rehabilitation (SOAR) centre in Burlington, Ontario on October 25, 2018. Shawna Richer has been bringing Scout to rehab since her dog's spine was fractured in March, followed by surgery and months of rehabilitation to try and get her back to normal activity again. Deborah Baic

What a beautiful testament to the infinitely rewarding bond between canines and humans. Being a companion of canines creates an awareness of self that no other bond can. A very moving and instructive illustration of how we are often never able to express our full humanity unless in the service of other animals. Thank you! - loofasuitsu1

Thank you for this story. I enjoyed reading it. Best wishes to Scout in her recovery. Dogs really are amazingly resilient things. - Tones Webster

Sometimes two angels meet. Thanks for sharing your love story. I just gave my dog a big hug and kiss. - Trowler

Shawna, what a beautiful story! Keep up the fight for your fur baby. Scout is gorgeous! Dogs teach us how to love and it's the deepest love we could ever know. I am a kindred spirit. My dog was diagnosed with cancer in September and we are doing everything we can to help her with natural remedies. It's working and she is loving all of the spoiling. - Malgal5

Well, I'm one of those "who’d do whatever it takes". I can relate totally to Shawna's experience and wish her and Scout many happy years together.

Her story is a bit like mine. My dog, this child of mine, has licked my tears and gave me unconditional love when I needed it most. He has been my teacher and my constant companion. I know there are people out there that do not understand this bond, this love between a girl and her dog. If people don’t understand the way I feel about my dog, my child, it’s okay with me.

My dog was diagnosed with cancer in October 2016 and I was advised to have him euthanized. Instead, I took him to Cornell University, who recommended that I follow up with an appointment at the Veterinary Cyberknife Cancer Center. Yes it was expensive. Would I do it again. Yes! Absolutely. He beat cancer and is still with us this Christmas time. - Crash Test Investor

First and foremost, congratulations to Ms. Richer for setting the standard of being a committed pet owner. I have never utilized pet insurance and have learned from this article the importance of taking on this expense. An injury to an animal is a given and not just a possibility. My will provides care of my surviving animals upon my demise.

There are no apologies to be made for regarding a pet as a family member. I know that Ms. Richer has likely faced comments from those advising her to put Scout down for reasons of; expense, convenience, easy replacement, and freeing up her life. The advice of those devoid of / forgetting the bond between person and cherished pet. Their point lost as pets are just as important as friends and family.

I had three dogs and have one cat. The dogs had healthy lives until irrecoverable illness set in. Devastating losses that time has healed. I think of them daily. The good memories are replacing the sad ones. They will only be remembered by me which is a prevailing closeness that will last to the end of my life. - moon howler

The love for a dog is unbelievably strong and you did a wonderful job getting this point across! I've had two dogs in my adult life and they've truly enriched it. I was beyond grief-stricken when my first dog died but he was worth the pain. My first dog actually cost us a small fortune due to various ailments but I'd do it all over again. - BWF2

What else readers are discussing today:

Trudeau says Canada trying to end arms contract with Saudi Arabia by Steven Chase

Open this photo in gallery Saudi Arabia is Canada’s biggest overseas arms buyer, thanks to a $15-billion deal struck by Ottawa to sell weaponized armoured vehicles made by General Dynamics Land Systems Canada to Riyadh. Dave Chidley/The Globe and Mail

This would be too late and give a wrong message. If this had been done earlier as a response to the first instance it would have been meaningful. If done now it would show the stupidity of the Liberal party and indicate Canada is run by children who do not know diplomacy. - manfrom nantucket

In response to manfrom nantucket:

I'd still rather do the right thing for the wrong reasons. - China Chav

Ultimately, the strategic political decision relates to countering the vote losses in southwestern Ontario with further vote purchases in Quebec and the Golden Horseshoe. By shutting down the London operation, thousands of jobs go the way of GM Oshawa. And the existing Liberal seats in London are gone with the jobs.

There are a lot of discussions and the usual Trudeau procrastination. In the end, Saudi Arabia will get its military equipment regardless of what Canada does. It may make us 'feel better' but it doesn't resolve the issues in the middle east. But it does create a lot of painful job losses for a lot of middle class Canadians. Not exactly a great Christmas message. Oh well, it would only be a small number of Liberal seats lost. And that's the real issue. - Top LeveL

Trying hard to understand this. Trudeau is going to end the contract because of the imprisonment of Saudi nationals while still working on a trade deal with a country with horrendous human rights who just kidnapped two Canadians. - Janet Miller 77

As the Russian economy and Putin’s popularity tumble, the war drums grow louder and critics take cover by Mark MacKinnon

Dictatorship 101: When things go wrong on the domestic front, find an enemy for the lumpenproletariat to focus their patriotism on. The enemy can be domestic or foreign.

Whichever it is, use control of the media convince the masses that our common enemy is the enemy of all the people, bent on disgracing our national heritage and pride. A patriotic war against an enemy of the people, whether foreign or domestic, will distract the proletariat from the truth by blinding them with nationalism. - Thomas Darcy McGee

In response to Thomas Darcy McGee:

Your first and last statements could describe what has been/is being attempted in the US. I’m just not sure if the enemy is Hillary, the elites, Democrats, the Deep State, economic trade partners/competitors, Mexicans, Muslims, or “all the above”. Whoever the enemy, the Trump administration is definitely pushing the Nationalism button real hard. - rd1953

Russia, like the U.S., is a waning power (though, even more than the U.S). No longer a superpower and upset about it, Putin tries super hard to maintain his relevance. But their economy is in tatters and the military is crumbling. A desperate man does desperate things. - Exedus

