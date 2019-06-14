From the comments: ‘Thank you for a tremendous season.’ Readers celebrate Raptors’ NBA championship win

Today, readers are celebrating the Raptors defeating the Warriors in Game 6 to secure first NBA title in franchise history.

Open this photo in gallery Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard celebrate after winning the NBA title on Thursday. Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Lee666:

Exciting final game with tremendous sportsmanship after the game. Great entertainment and kudos to the Raptors organization. Hope they can hold on to Leonard.

Robit17:

Story continues below advertisement

Except for fans at Jurassic Park, I wonder what the streets of Toronto looked like in the final quarter? Probably as empty as you'll ever see them. Congratulations Raptors! Everyone in the organization did all the hard work. You've brought sports pride back to T.O.

Open this photo in gallery Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry celebrate defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game Six. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

THX138:

An immense amount of hard work and dedication. Thank you for a tremendous season and congrats on becoming deserving Champions, Raptors. You are something special, and we'll relish in this for a long time.

Billy19982:

I can’t believe this is real. I’ve been a fan of this team since day one. Raptors NBA champions!

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Raptors fans celebrate after the team beat the Golden State Warriors in Game Six of the NBA Finals. Cole Burston/Getty Images

Paulsixe:

Credit to the players and GM Masai Ujuri, who shows others how to manage a team.

S_C:

I wouldn't go out of my way to watch basketball, but this quest took every Canadian along. They truly nailed the spirit of the thing - representing Canadian pride and values the whole way. And then every photo I see shines so mightily with the splendour of Canada's diversity - like nothing I've seen in my 54 years. I'm a Montrealer who doesn't care about basketball. And I am a superfan!!! I couldn't be more proud!

Angus08:

Great game coverages this year, Rachel. Thank you. Of the many thanks, one shout-out that I did not see would be for Jerry Stackhouse, and the great job he did with the 905s - particularly Spicy P and fourth Quarter Freddie!

Inspector Alistair Cameron:

Great ride. Hopefully fans will get out and watch more basketball in Canada. Many dedicated coaches in minor, middle school, high school & Canadian universities have spent decades laying the groundwork for what may be our first Olympic medals in the men's and women's games in the next summer Olympics.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity. Everyone can read the comments but only subscribers will be able to contribute. Thank you to everyone furthering debate across our site.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.