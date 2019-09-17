From the comments: ‘... we have followed the debt piper.’ Readers react to how Canada’s suburban dream became a debt-filled nightmare

(1) The Canadians profiled are very similar to Americans profiled in news articles around 2006 or 2007 prior to the U.S. housing meltdown.

2) As a person who has rented for decades, in part due to concerns about the risks of debt, I would prefer not to have to bail out over-extended fellow Canadians with my tax dollars, should housing prices collapse. I fear the joke will be on me once again.

3) There is a difficult-to-estimate price premium added to homes in Vancouver and Toronto due to the presence of foreign buyers. This price premium puts taxpaying Canadian citizens who have bought into those areas in recent years into borderline financial distress.

4) Over the past 20 years especially, there have been too many incentives to borrow and too few incentives to save. If the people profiled end up profiting handsomely on their houses due to more policy intervention (such as zero or negative interest rates), eventually there will be no financially responsible Canadians left. Everyone will borrow the max and expect a bailout.