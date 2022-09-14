Flowers are laid outside a business in Milton, Ont., on Sept. 13.Holly McKenzie-Sutter/The Canadian Press

A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon for a Milton, Ont., man killed at his auto shop during a string of shootings across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

38-year-old Shakeel Ashraf was fatally shot Monday afternoon, along with two other people who are in critical and serious conditions.

Police believe the same suspect was responsible for shooting and killing a Toronto police officer in Mississauga, Ont., and wounding another person not long before. The suspect died later Monday after being involved in a shooting with police in Hamilton.

Ashraf’s funeral will start at the Islamic Propagation Centre of Ontario in Jame Masjid Mississauga after the body arrives at the mosque around 1:30 p.m.

The burial service will follow at Meadowvale Cemetery in Mississauga.

Meanwhile, Toronto police say a book of condolences will be set up this week to allow the public to pay its respects to Const. Andrew Hong who was shot dead in Mississauga.

Toronto police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer said the book of condolences for Hong will be available to the public in person and online.

Sayer said planning for Hong’s funeral is currently underway and that the force is working closely with his family regarding their wishes.

Police often hold large funerals for fallen officers, although it’s up to the family if they want one.

Hong was a 22-year veteran of the Toronto police force, having spent the past 19 years with traffic services where he worked with a highly specialized motorcycle unit that provides security escorts for dignitaries like prime ministers and presidents.