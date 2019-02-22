Funeral for seven Syrian children who died in Halifax house fire to be held Saturday

Open this photo in gallery Members of the Barho family are shown upon arrival in Canada on Sept. 29, 2017, at the Halifax airport in a handout photo. Pat Healey/The Canadian Press

The funeral for seven Syrian children who died in a fast-moving house fire will be held on Saturday, with an open invitation to the community that has rallied around the family.

A Facebook post from the Ummah Mosque in Halifax said services for the Barho children will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Cunard Centre on Halifax’s waterfront.

The post said the funeral will follow in the Islamic traditions, and all are welcome to participate.

Story continues below advertisement

Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini said after the traditional portion of the ceremony, there will be words from community members.

“They want to follow their traditions but at the same time, the outpouring of support and love has been remarkable, and they want to allow those who wish to participate to be with them,” said Mancini in a phone interview Friday morning.

Following the funeral service, there will be a burial at a cemetery in Hammonds Plains.

Mancini said buses will be organized to and from the Cunard Centre to accommodate those who wish to attend.

He said more details would be announced later Friday.

Early Tuesday, the house fire killed all of the Barho children: Ahmad, 14; Rola, 12; Mohamad, 9; Ola, 8; Hala, 3; Rana, 2 and Abdullah, who was born in Canada on Nov. 9.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The scale of the tragedy for the young Syrian family who arrived in Nova Scotia in September 2017 as refugees has struck a chord with Canadians.

A GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $499,173 by mid-morning Friday, with a $1-million goal.

Multiple businesses were donating proceeds of their sales to the family.

A popular Halifax shop, Vandal Doughnuts, said some people waited in line for more than an hour in a snowstorm to buy doughnuts on Thursday, raising $5,025.

The Barho family lived in Elmsdale, a 30-minute drive north of Halifax, when they first arrived in Nova Scotia and were embraced by residents there.

Coun. Stephen King, who represents Elmsdale-Belnan, said there will be a non-denominational vigil for the family at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverview United Church.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were living right in historic centre of Elmsdale. It’s where everyone passes through and everything is happening – like our July 1st parade and tree-lighting ceremonies,” said King.

“The neighbours around them really embraced the children.”

Kawthar Barho, whose husband Ebraheim was in a medically induced coma to recover from extensive burns, has told local politicians and religious leaders in Halifax that she wants to be reunited with family members living overseas because she has no other relatives in Canada.

The prime minister, in Halifax on Thursday for a funding announcement, said Halifax MP Andy Fillmore had already contacted Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen about expediting the immigration process for some family members.

Fillmore said immigration applications were being reviewed Thursday.

The Barhos had moved to the Halifax suburb of Spryfield to take advantage of language training and other immigrant services. They had planned to return to Elmsdale next month.

Story continues below advertisement

The family was among 1,795 Syrian refugees who have come to Nova Scotia in recent years. The Trudeau government granted asylum to 40,000 Syrian refugees in 2015-16.

A brutal civil war has raged across Syria since 2011, claiming more than 400,000 lives.