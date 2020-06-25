Funeral to be held for mother, three daughters killed in crash in Brampton, Ont.

Open this photo in gallery Karolina Ciasullo was killed along with her three daughters in a crash in Brampton, Ont., on June 18, 2020. Handout

A funeral is planned this afternoon for a woman and her three young daughters who were killed in a crash in Brampton, Ont., last week.

A memorial service for Karolina Ciasullo and her children is being held at 1 p.m. at the St. Eugene de Mazenod church in Brampton.

The church says the service is closed to the public but will be livestreamed, and the audio will be played outside the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Ciasullo, 37, was an elementary school teacher with the Dufferin Peel Catholic District School Board. Her daughters were aged six, four and one.

The crash last Thursday is being investigated by police as well as the provincial police watchdog.

The Special Investigations Unit has said a Peel Regional Police officer had “observed” one of the vehicles involved in the crash before the incident.

The tragedy set off a wave of grief in the community, with officials including Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Premier Doug Ford among those offering their condolences.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.