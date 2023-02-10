People gather for a vigil at a church near the site of a daycare centre where two children lost their lives after a city bus crashed into the building in Laval, Que, on Feb. 9.Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press

A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal.

Jacob Gauthier, 4, was identified in an obituary posted online and officials at Ste-Rose-de-Lima church confirmed the funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.

The identity of the second young victim has not been made public.

Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told CTV Montreal that he baptized Jacob about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.

A few hundred people attended a special mass today at the church in honour of the victims, the injured, their families and all the staff of the daycare.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old driver with the Laval transit corporation, was arrested at the scene and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.