Funeral to be held today for one of the victims of Toronto van attack

A funeral is to be held today for another of the 10 people killed in last week’s van attack in Toronto’s north end.

Anne Marie D’Amico will be laid to rest after a service at a church in Toronto later this morning.

The 30-year-old was among those killed when a rental van plowed through pedestrians on a sidewalk along a busy stretch of road late last month.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, she was remembered as a warm person and a dedicated volunteer.

Funerals have already been held for Dorothy Sewell, 80, Geraldine Brady, 83, and 85-year-old Munir Najjar.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder related to those injured in the attack.

Police say they expect to lay another three attempted murder charges against him.