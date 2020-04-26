Funerals and tributes for Nova Scotia victims, one week after mass shooting

Open this photo in gallery A man and his son pay repects at a memorial to Lisa McCully, a teacher at Debert Elementary School in Debert, N.S. on April 21, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

A Nova Scotia woman who died in a mass shooting one week ago is being remembered for her “contagious energy” and “mile-wide smile.”

Lisa McCully was one of 22 people killed when a shooter dressed in an RCMP uniform went on a 12-hour rampage across northern Nova Scotia that began last Saturday night.

The 49-year-old mother of two lost her life due to “a senseless, sick act of violence that has shaken our whole area and indeed affected many people across our own province, our country and beyond,” Rev. Glenn MacLean told a funeral in Truro, N.S., that was also being broadcast online.

Early in the service, MacLean praised McCully for her work in the church, her zest for travel, and her role as a teacher.

“Lisa was an adventurer,” he said. “She was a person who loved life and lived it to the very full.”

Meanwhile, tributes and memorials continued to pour in on Sunday for the victims.

While distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 means that some families will have to mourn privately or wait until the coronavirus is contained to hold services, Canadians have found ways to honour the victims.

Across the country, citizens have been piling flowers by roadside memorials, lighting candles, posting heartfelt musical tributes online, or donning red in honour of slain RCMP officer Cst. Heidi Stevenson.

On Saturday, hundreds of vehicles formed a motorcade in Wyses Corner, N.S. in honour of 36-year-old Joey Webber, who was shot by the gunman while running a family errand.

Law enforcement and first responders across the country have held small ceremonies in honour of Stevenson, who was described Saturday as a “hero” by her union for her actions in trying to stop the gunman.

Angela Gevaudan, the wife of an RCMP officer killed by a gunman in Moncton, N.B., nearly six years ago, said the first responders on the scene will need time and counselling to come to grips with the emotions of the last week.

The former 911 dispatcher said with 16 crime scenes and so many victims, everyone will still be in shock.

She said first responders learn to put their emotions aside in order to do the job at hand.

“Because the focus is only on the external and what needs to be done, and there is very little room for your normal human feelings and reactions to something like this that happened in Nova Scotia,” she said on Sunday.

“You keep setting them aside, and setting them aside. You can get to a point where you don’t know where to start any more in trying to sort out what impacted you and how to make sense of it and come to terms with it.”

Gevaudan’s husband, RCMP Const. Fabrice Gevaudan, was killed along with constables Doug Larche and Dave Ross when a gunman went hunting police officers in a residential neighbourhood on June 4, 2014. Two other officers were wounded.

Gevaudan said she had to learn to make room for her emotions by taking part in different counselling programs, including one provided by Wounded Warriors Canada.

That group has launched a fund to assist first responders in Nova Scotia. By mid-day Sunday, about $38,000 had been raised.

While COVID-19 prevents a regimental funeral right now for Const. Stevenson, Gevaudan said the outpouring of support from the public, the Wear Red Friday, and musical tributes will be appreciated by all the families.

With files from Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.

