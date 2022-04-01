Canada’s chief public health officer says the country is in a period of pandemic transition that might see further waves of COVID-19 cases this year.

Dr. Theresa Tam says COVID-19 is still circulating widely and the risk of resurgence remains.

Tam says during a briefing today that Canada is observing a steady increase in the BA.2 variant.

She says ongoing genomic surveillance will remain crucial for monitoring variants of concern.

Tam adds that Canadians are encouraged to ensure vaccinations are up to date and to keep using protective measures, like masks.

She says higher population immunity and proven measures that slow the spread mean Canadians are now in a better position to live with the virus.

