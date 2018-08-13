Fuzzy numbers: How math instruction varies widely for teachers-to-be across Canada

Open this photo in gallery Jan. 27, 2018: Yiyan Luo helps Rajpreet Atwal during a math pop-up event at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education in Toronto. Classroom time spent on math varies widely at training programs across Canada. Christopher Katsarov/Globe and Mail

More below: Could you pass the math quiz that student teachers have to take at U of T? Try the quiz at the end of this article.

This fall, student teachers at the University of Toronto will learn fractions, percentages and other basic arithmetic in a new 24-hour mandatory course, on top of another 54 hours focusing on math pedagogy and research. At Nipissing University in North Bay, primary-school teacher candidates will spend 36 hours learning how to teach math, while student teachers at University of Ottawa will spend more than 100 hours on courses that teach concepts but mostly focus on integrating math with other subjects.

A Globe and Mail analysis has found the amount of classroom time elementary student teachers spend on math varies widely at university training programs across Ontario and the country, from as few as 36 hours to more than 100 hours. Further, the focus in teacher education programs primarily involves instructing would-be teachers on how to teach the subject, and doesn’t spend as much time on relearning math concepts.

Story continues below advertisement

The discrepancies in training are significant amid growing concern around math knowledge among Canadian students, dropping test scores and the search for where the fault lies.

Doug Ford’s government in Ontario, where half of the province’s Grade 6 students failed to meet provincial standards on an annual math test, is taking stock of the issue. The Ministry of Education recently sent a survey to institutions, a copy of which was obtained by The Globe, asking about the math training teachers receive and the number of hours they spend studying the subject before entering a classroom.

In an e-mail to the education community in July, Education Minister Lisa Thompson wrote that the Progressive Conservative government is looking to make math mandatory in teachers' college programs – a statement that caused some confusion, because the subject is already part of the training program at teachers' colleges. There is speculation that this is related to standardizing the training rather than introducing it.

Open this photo in gallery Lisa Thompson, Ontario's Education Minister. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Faltering math scores continue to be a concern nationally. Some parents and mathematicians have blamed provincial curriculums that they say fail to teach kids the basics and instead encourage problem solving and expressing ideas in a variety of ways. Alberta is looking at a curriculum revamp that, among other things, would have children memorize more of their multiplication tables earlier on. And the new Ontario government has indicated that it wants to return to teaching students the fundamentals.

But experts and politicians are also zeroing in on teachers’ math skills, and the time they spend on the subject during their training – not just how to teach it, but on relearning basic concepts such as fractions and decimals. Data show that at least one third of applicants arriving at teachers' colleges don’t have the necessary content knowledge to teach math at the elementary-school level.

One province where students have consistently done well is Quebec, and experts believe that is mostly due to the its intensive four-year training program, as opposed to one or two elsewhere, and teacher candidates spending more hours on math.

Open this photo in gallery Concordia University's downtown Montreal campus. Teacher candidates take up to 146 hours of instruction in how to teach math. Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

At Concordia University, in Montreal, elementary-school teacher candidates take three courses that focus on school mathematics, such as geometry and fractions, how children learn math and how to teach math, totaling 146 hours of instruction. Helena Osana, a professor at the university and a research chair in mathematical cognition and instruction, said the number of courses went from two to three about six years ago after a discussion with the provincial government about how prepared graduates were to teach math and science.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Prof. Osana said she is concerned about how prepared teachers are nationally, because there are no common standards from one province to the next despite the scores revealing to provincial governments how students are faring.

“Even within one province, I know Quebec for sure, there is not one consistent vision of how to prepare teachers,” she said.

The Globe survey found that in many Ontario universities, student teachers spend anywhere from 36 to 72 hours on math. Memorial University in Newfoundland provides 60 hours of math instruction to its teacher candidates. The University of British Columbia requires elementary and middle-school teacher candidates to enroll in a 39-hour prerequisite math course and a 26-hour methodology course.

Mary Reid, an assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, said the issue is that many programs offer math pedagogy courses, which are based on theory and how children learn, but fail to refresh basic concepts.

She and her colleagues have administered a Grade 6 and 7 level test to teacher candidates during orientation week for four years now, one that includes converting a per cent into a fraction and multiplying a decimal number by a whole number. They found that about one-third of teacher candidates scored at or below 70 per cent, the provincial standard.

“We’re not blaming teachers. If anything, we’re supporting teachers,” said Prof. Reid, who created the new standalone math-content course that will be a requirement for graduation. “The scores are declining for a reason ... I pull up math questions from [Ontario’s provincial assessment] every year. Generally, Grade 6 students should be able to answer them. Why can’t they answer them?”

Story continues below advertisement

She added: “The repercussions of this is not just about scores, it’s about a labour market that is so desperately needing STEM graduates and we don’t have enough. There’s research that suggests the lack of STEM aspirations can be linked to poor mathematics confidence. Not science, not technology, not so much engineering, it’s math.”

Open this photo in gallery Tutors offer help at the OISE math pop-up. OISE assistant professor Mary Reid created a new standalone math-content course that students will be required to take to graduate. Christopher Katsarov/Globe and Mail

But Mark Ramsankar, president of the Canadian Teachers’ Federation, said to place blame on the math skills of teachers or to focus on a test, as opposed to what is happening day in and day out in classroom, doesn’t paint a full picture. He said that Canada’s education system is highly regarded internationally and teachers participate in professional development to consistently improve their teaching.

“To simply try to quantify a system based on a singular test really flies in the face of the year-long work that a student and teacher does," he said.

And while many agree that scores don’t tell the full story, they also say that dismissing them entirely is disingenuous.

“A myriad of explanations exist as to why some kids don’t do well in math. But the research is showing pretty consistently that the major predictor for students’ difficulties in mathematics is the lack of quality instruction and opportunity to learn,” Prof. Osana said.

Alex Lawson, an associate professor at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ont., who has researched math education, said the curriculum, if done well, supports children in learning and enjoying math. “But that means,” she said, “the new teachers need to know more content and they need to know more pedagogy because it’s very different from when I went to school and most of them went to school.”

Lakehead administers a written math-competency exam – no calculators – on numeracy basics, including fractions and volume, to teacher candidates. About one in three fail and must take a course to understand the concepts. They can take the test three more times, but must pass in order to graduate.

Prof. Lawson said that as the curriculum has changed to teach children to problem solve, the weaknesses among teacher candidates who don’t understand the mathematics becomes more complicated in front of a classroom.

“[The graduates] have to have the content knowledge. They have to. You can’t teach something that you don’t understand,” she said.

Chrystal Smith’s “lost years” in math were in Grades 10 and 11, a time when she struggled with algebraic concepts. She’s more confident in the subject now but admits to being a bit anxious. Ms. Smith, who is doing her masters in teaching at OISE, joined classmates for an informal tutorial session on a Saturday morning earlier this year, organized by Prof. Reid, where they were guided on math content by a mix of finance and business students, and even one doing a PhD in the subject.

Ms. Smith said the falling scores among Canadian students is perplexing. “I don’t want to blame teachers, because I’m a teacher myself. But I find in my experience if I don’t truly understand something, the student is not going to come out with a full and complete understanding of that,” she said.

“So I came for help."

Open this photo in gallery Chrystal Smith, right, is offered help from Adiba Islam during OISE's math pop-up event. Christopher Katsarov/Globe and Mail

Quiz: Are you smarter than an Ontario teacher in training?

At the University of Toronto’s Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, researchers have administered a Grade 6 and 7 level math test to incoming primary-junior and junior-intermediate teacher candidates during orientation week. They found that about one-third of teacher candidates scored at or below 70 per cent, but showed slight improvement after a year in the teacher education program.

In the quiz below, you can try questions from the test. When you answer each question, you’ll see how teachers' performances improved after their year in the program.