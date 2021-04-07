 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

In the slow march of cancer research, two Gairdner award-winning scientists took important steps

Madalyn Howitt
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Mary-Claire King and Dr. Elizabeth Eisenhauer are the winners of 2021's Canada Gairdner International Award and Canada Gairdner Wightman Award, respectively.

Illustration by Murat Yükselir

Other Gairdner winnersMicrobiologyEndocrinology

Mary-Claire King studied how women can inherit a susceptibility to breast cancer for nearly two decades before others started paying attention to a possible link between genetics and the disease.

“Being ignored has very nice advantages,” she admits now. “It is possible to work quietly, without distraction, until the results are clear. If one is ignored, one is not pressured to present results prematurely.”

Dr. King is a 2021 recipient of the Canada Gairdner International Award, given to a researcher whose scientific contributions have increased the understanding of biology and disease while also relieving suffering. A geneticist by trade, Dr. King identified a pattern where breast cancer appeared to be more common among women whose mothers had also been afflicted by the illness. She used her background in statistical techniques to establish the presence of a mutated gene in families with histories of breast and ovarian cancers. Called BRCA1, for BReast CAncer-1, this gene was mapped by Dr. King to a specific chromosomal location, establishing a genetic pattern for familial cancer.

Story continues below advertisement

This discovery of the BRCA1 gene, and subsequent discovery of a BRCA2 gene by other researchers, broke new ground in our understanding of the basis of susceptibility to breast cancer and led to profound changes in the prevention and treatment of breast and ovarian cancer.

“These changes had a major effect on me, because I am not trained in medicine,” Dr. King said. Her wide-ranging work as a geneticist ranges from discovering that the DNA sequences of humans and chimpanzees are 99 per cent identical, to pioneering the use of DNA sequencing in the human-rights investigations of disappeared children in Argentina. “I was an evolutionary biologist using genetics and math to test new ideas. So as the impact of my work became clear in the mid-1990s, I realized that I would be more effective working in a medical setting, where I could easily partner with people with critical training,” she said.

This realization prompted Dr. King to join the departments of medicine and genome sciences at the University of Washington in 1995, where she continued her work identifying genetic mutations and helped transform not only the ways we diagnose inherited forms of breast cancer, but how we treat them.

Dr. Elizabeth Eisenhauer similarly revolutionized how cancer is treated. Currently the innovation lead at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre, her work in cancer drug delivery and clinical trials has set an international standard for how we administer different forms of treatment.

“By and large, what matters to patients is whether they live longer or whether they have a high quality of life – those are the kinds of questions that require clinical trials to answer,” Dr. Eisenhauer said. Among the changes to treatments studied by Dr. Eisenhauer was administering Taxol, a harsh but important cancer-fighting drug, for short periods instead of long infusions. Through clinical trials, this method was proven to be safer and caused fewer side effects.

“I think she’s very much somebody who’s always driven by trying to think of innovative ways to make a difference in health, giving us the best way to deliver care, the safest and the most effective care,” said Dr. Janet Rossant, president and scientific director of the Gairdner Foundation.

Dr. Eisenhauer is the winner of the 2021 Canada Gairdner Wightman Award, given to a Canadian health researcher as an acknowledgment of their leadership and contributions to their field over a career. Dr. Eisenhauer emphasized she was only able to advance cancer care through collaborative work with her colleagues.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could all work in little silos and do a few patients at a time, but together we can work as a community and study hundreds of patients at a time and get there faster,” she said, adding that Canadian cancer trials groups were among the first groups in the world to look at quality of life as an outcome for trials, and to engage patients in research. “It wasn’t just that patients were subjects of research, patients were part of how we decide what to do,” she said.

The careers of both Dr. King and Dr. Eisenhauer in a way reflect two aspects of cancer research: in the lab and in the clinic.

“I think both of these women in different ways have made major contributions to, first, our understanding of what cancer is from Dr. King and then in our treatment of cancer from Dr. Eisenhauer,” Dr. Rossant said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies