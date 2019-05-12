 Skip to main content

Canada Gatineau man arrested after allegedly driving impaired with three kids aboard

Gatineau, Que.
The Canadian Press
A man from Gatineau, Que., is facing charges for allegedly driving in an intoxicated state with three young children in the vehicle.

Gatineau police say the children, aged 11, eight and 14 months, were not wearing seatbelts when the vehicle went off the road last night.

Lt. Paul Lafontaine says police originally received a call at about 2:30 a.m. about an abandoned vehicle, then proceeded to the owner’s residence.

They say the 40-year-old driver, whose blood-alcohol level was allegedly twice the legal limit, is facing charges of impaired driving and criminal negligence.

A 22-year-old passenger was charged with criminal negligence after police say she told them the three children were in the vehicle and not wearing seatbelts.

The children were taken to hospital, where two have been released and the youngest remains under observation.

Police say the two adults are the parents of the youngest child, but could not confirm if they are related to the other two.

