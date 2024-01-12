Open this photo in gallery: The Prime Minister's Office has announced chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre is to retire from his role.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

The Prime Minister’s Office says Gen. Wayne Eyre is planning to retire as Canada’s chief of the defence staff this summer.

He took on the role in an acting capacity in February 2021, when the Armed Forces was dealing with sexual misconduct scandals involving several members of the top brass.

He was officially appointed Canada’s defence chief in November that year.

During his 40-year career, Eyre was deployed to Cyprus, Croatia, Bosnia and Afghanistan and led several domestic missions.

As defence chief he was tasked with leading efforts to change the culture of the Armed Forces after an independent review found it to be toxic and rife with sexual misconduct.

The Prime Minister’s Office says a selection process will begin to find his replacement and Eyre will stay for a transition period once someone is chosen.