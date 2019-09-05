 Skip to main content

Canada Gender-neutral change room for lawyers opens at Ontario appeal court

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Gender-neutral change room for lawyers opens at Ontario appeal court

Paola Loriggio
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Law Society of Ontario has created a gender-neutral space, like this one at the University of Seattle, at the province’s top court for lawyers needing to change into their robes.

Elaine Thompson/The Canadian Press

The Law Society of Ontario says a gender-neutral space has now been created at the province’s top court for barristers needing to change into their robes.

The regulator says it has completed the transformation of what was formerly the men’s robing room at Toronto’s Osgoode Hall courthouse so that it can be used by people of all genders.

In a tweet earlier this week, the law society says barristers are asked to change in private stalls located in the washroom area. It says there are also private unisex washroom stalls.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization says the women’s robing room has not been altered and remains available for those who do not feel comfortable changing near men.

The renovation was announced in February after Toronto lawyers highlighted the size discrepancy between the women’s space, which holds 12 lockers, and the men’s, which had close to 70.

Fay Faraday posted photos of the women’s room on Twitter, prompting Breanna Needham to launch an online petition calling for a unisex space.

The petition, which described the rooms as “one representative example of the systemic inequality that is pervasive in the legal profession,” drew significant attention in legal circles and received roughly 900 signatures.

“Sometimes, after centuries, change happens quickly,” Ms. Faraday wrote on Twitter after the new room was unveiled.

The news was largely hailed online, although a few dissenters suggested the move was creating a new type of inequality.

“Men lose their change room, women keep theirs. That’s equality today. Where do Muslims, Religious Jews, and modest people change?” lawyer Sam Goldstein tweeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers are required to wear black, flowy robes to appear in Superior Court and at the Ontario Court of Appeal. Wearing them outside the courthouse, however, is generally considered “bad form,” according to the law society.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter