General Wayne Eyre has been appointed to the position of Chief of the Defence Staff, the Prime Minister’s Office said Thursday.

Gen. Eyre has served in this role in an acting capacity after Admiral Art McDonald stepped aside in February while facing an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Adm. McDonald was the subject of an investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service but it concluded without any charges. He sought to return to work after the probe, but was placed on administrative leave by the government in August.

Gen. Eyre now assumes his permanent post while the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) grapples with a crisis of military sexual misconduct cases.

The federal government said Gen. Eyre will continue work to “transform” the culture of the CAF to ensure there is “zero tolerance” for sexual misconduct and harassment, as well on efforts to eliminate hateful conduct and systemic racism from the organization.

The Chief of the Defence Staff is appointed by the Governor in Council, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

