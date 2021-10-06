General who wrote reference for sex offender reassigned again after outrage over new post

Open this photo in gallery Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe speaks at a Canadian Special Operations Forces Command change of command ceremony in Ottawa in 2018. PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

A senior officer who wrote a reference for a convicted sex offender has been removed from his new job reviewing ways to eliminate military sexual misconduct, following an uproar from survivors, opposition parties and experts.

Vice-chief of the defence staff Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen acknowledged that outrage in announcing Maj.-Gen. Peter Dawe was being reassigned from his new position, a sudden about-face only two days after the posting was revealed in a media report.

“Following an honest discussion with members of the survivor community, I have decided that for now, Maj.-Gen. Dawe will be undertaking the important task of engaging with that community, as other members have done, to better understand how he can contribute to meaningful culture change,” Allen said in a statement late Tuesday.

“It has been made clear to us by the survivor community that this kind of restorative engagement is critical for members to undertake to truly appreciate the lived experience of survivors.”

Dawe was relieved as commander of Canada’s special forces in April when the CBC reported that he had written a character reference four years earlier for a soldier convicted of sexually assaulting a comrade’s wife.

The senior officer quickly apologized to service members, and acting chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre said in a statement at the time that he remained confident in the senior officer, “who has accepted full responsibility and has learned from this tragic case.”

Eyre nonetheless acknowledged Dawe’s actions had caused “division and pain” in the military, and that he would take his time before deciding if and when the former special forces commander would return to duty.

Yet on Tuesday the Defence Department confirmed an Ottawa Citizen report that Dawe had been quietly tasked with collecting and reviewing recommendations from three separate external reviews conducted by retired Supreme Court justices.

Two of those reviews – one conducted in 2015 by Marie Deschamps and the other that is currently underway and being led by Louise Arbour – deal specifically with the question of addressing military sexual misconduct.

The third by Morris Fish was released in June and is focused on the military justice system, but also includes substantial sections on addressing inappropriate and illegal sexual behaviour in the ranks.

Allen said in her statement that one of her roles as the military’s second in command is to co-ordinate all of the different work currently underway when it comes to changing the military’s culture, including several external and internal reviews.

“Maj.-Gen. Dawe was to be working for me in that capacity, to enable the efforts of others in their work,” she said. “That is no longer the case.”

Allen apologized for the lack of transparency around Dawe’s reassignment, noting that Canadian Armed Forces members, survivors and others only learned about it through the media, adding: “This is not in keeping with our commitment to transparency.”

“We are at a critical juncture where we must rebuild trust within the organization and in Canada,” she added, “and to do so, we must support affected persons, ensure procedural fairness and remain transparent to the greatest degree possible.”

Yet she also underscored both the need for accountability, and the allowance for people to learn and grow from their mistakes.

“Maj.-Gen. Dawe’s willingness then and now to engage with stakeholders and affected persons, to continue his personal and our institutional growth, is I believe, an act of accountability and a commitment to change,” she said.

