Open this photo in gallery: A lab tech processing samples at the National Human Genome Research Institute on March 14, 2023.MAGGIE BARTLETT

If DNA is the blueprint for what makes us human, scientists have just served up plans for the whole neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, a international team supported by the U.S. National Institutes of Health released 47 genomes that together provide the most comprehensive look yet at the molecular underpinnings of human diversity.

The collection, known as the “pangenome reference,” replaces a succession of single reference genomes that were constructed primarily from the DNA of one individual.

The update means that researchers studying everything from inherited disease to human evolution are no longer confined by one version of the sequence of genetic letters that represents the recipe for making a human being. Now they can draw on a rich and varied matrix of possibilities that samples the manifold directions the genome has taken since humanity first arose.

“We are finding remarkable patterns of genetic variation,” Eric Green director of the National Human Genome Research Institute in Bethesda, Md., said during an online news briefing where members Human Pangenome Consortium presented their findings, published in the journal Nature.

Dr. Green said that the differences extend beyond alternative versions of the same genes and encompass entire sets of genes that are present only in some human subpopulations, or that have a substantially different structure from one individual to the next. There is also evidence of new mechanisms of mutation – ways that the genome can change – that were not previously known.

“There were hints of all this before, but we didn’t actually have the right microscope to see it,” Dr. Green added. “We can now see this variation for the first time and it is amazing.”

From a practical perspective the pangenome reference provides scientists with a better sense of what the full range of human diversity looks like at the molecular level, and makes is easier to spot harmful mutations that fall outside that range

“The pangenome is going to allow us to distinguish between common structural variations that are probably pretty benign ... from things that are rare and potentially have some sort of consequence in health and disease,” said Benedict Paten, a consortium member and researcher at the University of California Santa Cruz Genomics Institute.

Guillaume Bourque, director of bioinformatics at the McGill Genome Centre in Montreal, was a participant in the project who helped to validate the way the pangenome will be used by researchers going forward.

He said some of the most interesting diversity to be explored and utilized in the pangenome lies not just in the regions of the human genome that code for proteins, but in other areas that regulate which genes are switched on and off at different stages of development and which genetic factors are amplified.

“While there is a core set of genes that tend to be quite stable,” he said, “This is telling that it’s not just what’s in your kitchen, but how you use it.”

The release of the pangenome reference is the latest development in an eight-decade long era of discovery that has given scientists unprecedented access to the mechanics of human inheritance and the opportunity to create a form of medicine that is tailored to an individual’s unique genetic makeup.

That era began in the 1940s when Oswald Avery, a Halifax-born researcher based at what was then called the Rockefeller Hospital in New York was able to definitely demonstrate that DNA is the medium in which biological traits are stored and passed on to offspring.

In 1953, James Waston and Francis Crick at Cambridge University in England, published their landmark paper on the double helix structure of DNA. The theoretical leap was based on structural clues revealed through the X-ray analysis of DNA molecules by Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Willkins at King’s College London.

The science of genetics progressed through the 1970s and 80s, limited by the manual technologies available to read the genetic code embedded in the DNA of different organisms, including humans. By 1990, the National Institutes of Health together with international collaborators launched the Human Genome Project, an ambitious attempt to read the entire genetic sequence of a human being.

The $3-billion effort, which reached its culmination in 2003, was hailed as the dawn of genomic medicine. Many improvements to the genome have been added since then in order to fill in gaps in the sequence, which consists of some 3.2 billion base pairs or genetic letters strung out along approximately 2-metres of DNA packed into nearly every human cell.

But along the way scientists have come to recognize the limitations that come from relying on such a reference. Those include biases in treatment options that can result when differences between people of varied genetic heritage are not reflected in the tools that physicians have to work with.

“We now understand that having one map of a single human genome cannot adequately represent all of humanity,” said geneticist Karen Miga, also with the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute.

Last year, a team led by Dr. Miga released the most complete version of an individual human genome ever assembled as part of the Telomere to Telomere project. The project made use of new methods that provided longer and more complete reads of separate strands of human DNA. It became the basis for the new pangenome reference.

Dr. Green said the release was just the latest step for the project which aims to build an more robust database consisting of more than 300 individual genomes in the coming years.